6901 Harvey Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:50 AM

6901 Harvey Lane

6901 Harvey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Harvey Lane, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful updates & upgrades recently completed to this lovely one-story home on quiet corner lot steps away from scenic walking trails. Fresh carpet, hardwoods, custom painting, hardware, fixtures & more. Open floorplan with lots of windows & natural light. Large remodeled kitchen with granite tops & SS appliances opens to spacious family room. Second living area makes an excellent study. Big master with totally renovated bath. Oversized seamless glass shower & granite double vanity. Private side yard with extended stone patio. One small pet allowed with landlords approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Harvey Lane have any available units?
6901 Harvey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Harvey Lane have?
Some of 6901 Harvey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Harvey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Harvey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Harvey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 Harvey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6901 Harvey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Harvey Lane offers parking.
Does 6901 Harvey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Harvey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Harvey Lane have a pool?
No, 6901 Harvey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Harvey Lane have accessible units?
No, 6901 Harvey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Harvey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Harvey Lane has units with dishwashers.

