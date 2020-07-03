6901 Harvey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful updates & upgrades recently completed to this lovely one-story home on quiet corner lot steps away from scenic walking trails. Fresh carpet, hardwoods, custom painting, hardware, fixtures & more. Open floorplan with lots of windows & natural light. Large remodeled kitchen with granite tops & SS appliances opens to spacious family room. Second living area makes an excellent study. Big master with totally renovated bath. Oversized seamless glass shower & granite double vanity. Private side yard with extended stone patio. One small pet allowed with landlords approval.