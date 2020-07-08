6900 Bishop Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking pool garage valet service

This is a beautiful contemporary unit with 11 foot ceilings, located in a corner with a corner covered balcony. THe patio balcony has a fireplace ( gas furnished by the complex)

The unit faces the interior swimming pool, and landscaping with sun hitting the balcony about 1-5pm. There is an umbrella that stays with apartment that will screen out the sun during that period if you wish. Otherwise morning coffee and evening wine seems to be best on the patio. The two bedrooms have large windows facing the balcony which allows for indirect light. The unit has a shower in each bath; mastersuite has an exceptionally large one with two heads, plus a bathtub. Lots of closets. THe kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances also has an island .



The flooring is 24 by 24 inch porcelain tile . The bedrooms have carpet. Also, the shades in each bedroom are block out. Window shades are wooden and access to the balcony from the living room is through frenchdoors. The complex furnishes the window coverings.



This unit has garage attached to the floor, elevators are available as well as valet garage pickup Sundays through Thursday. A pet park is available . When the swimming pool opens it is a salt pool. Gym is also on premise.



Job relocation has made this unit available. Minimum 12 month lease with maximum

13 month.All deposits have been paid. The only expense the new renter would have

is the $175.00 application fee that would check credit and background.



The unit is readily available. It is being offered furnished or unfurnished at the same price. This price is below the base price now available. THe complex is only 160 units and is very well maintained. It is luxurious and well located for any person who needs to commute.