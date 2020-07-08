All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:48 AM

6900 Bishop Rd

6900 Bishop Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Bishop Rd, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
This is a beautiful contemporary unit with 11 foot ceilings, located in a corner with a corner covered balcony. THe patio balcony has a fireplace ( gas furnished by the complex)
The unit faces the interior swimming pool, and landscaping with sun hitting the balcony about 1-5pm. There is an umbrella that stays with apartment that will screen out the sun during that period if you wish. Otherwise morning coffee and evening wine seems to be best on the patio. The two bedrooms have large windows facing the balcony which allows for indirect light. The unit has a shower in each bath; mastersuite has an exceptionally large one with two heads, plus a bathtub. Lots of closets. THe kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances also has an island .

The flooring is 24 by 24 inch porcelain tile . The bedrooms have carpet. Also, the shades in each bedroom are block out. Window shades are wooden and access to the balcony from the living room is through frenchdoors. The complex furnishes the window coverings.

This unit has garage attached to the floor, elevators are available as well as valet garage pickup Sundays through Thursday. A pet park is available . When the swimming pool opens it is a salt pool. Gym is also on premise.

Job relocation has made this unit available. Minimum 12 month lease with maximum
13 month.All deposits have been paid. The only expense the new renter would have
is the $175.00 application fee that would check credit and background.

The unit is readily available. It is being offered furnished or unfurnished at the same price. This price is below the base price now available. THe complex is only 160 units and is very well maintained. It is luxurious and well located for any person who needs to commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Bishop Rd have any available units?
6900 Bishop Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Bishop Rd have?
Some of 6900 Bishop Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Bishop Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Bishop Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Bishop Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 Bishop Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6900 Bishop Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Bishop Rd offers parking.
Does 6900 Bishop Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Bishop Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Bishop Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6900 Bishop Rd has a pool.
Does 6900 Bishop Rd have accessible units?
No, 6900 Bishop Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Bishop Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 Bishop Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

