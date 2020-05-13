All apartments in Plano
6816 Century Circle
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:11 PM

6816 Century Circle

6816 Century Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6816 Century Circle, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION on a quiet cul-de-sac with outstanding Plano ISD. This lovely one-story home has an open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings in the large family room and wood burning fireplace that adds to the room's appeal. White quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Brand new plumbing fixtures, hardware and kitchen backsplash. The backyard has a nice deck for entertainment. Minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centers. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 Century Circle have any available units?
6816 Century Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 Century Circle have?
Some of 6816 Century Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 Century Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6816 Century Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 Century Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6816 Century Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6816 Century Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6816 Century Circle offers parking.
Does 6816 Century Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 Century Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 Century Circle have a pool?
No, 6816 Century Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6816 Century Circle have accessible units?
No, 6816 Century Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 Century Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 Century Circle has units with dishwashers.

