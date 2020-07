Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great single story home in desirable Plano. Centrally located - with access to major freeways, shopping and more. Good floor plan with two living areas, two dining areas and spacious bedrooms - secondary bedrooms are split from master bedroom for privacy. Upgrades include granite counter tops in kitchen and 2nd bathroom; laminated floors throughout ( no carpets). Covered patio plus shed in back yard. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.