granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Cozy and well-maintained very neat 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in established neighborhood. Great location, near shopping, exemplary Schools, Plano Recreation Center & Carpenter Park. The property has Master down and Two bedrooms up. The House is completely updated with porcelain floors on first floor. Light & open spacious rooms. Large Living room with fire place & high ceilings. Kitchen & bathrooms with granite counter tops. Build-in wall cabinets for work space in the garage.