6729 Sweetwater Drive

Amenities
Welcome home! Two Story in West Plano off of Legacy!! Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Breakfast bar and Walk-in Pantry. Great Floorplan with Master down and a Bonus Room with 2 Bedrooms Up. Relax in this Tranquil backyard under the Pergola with 8 Foot board on board Privacy Cedar Fence. Garage has a workbench and extra storage. Great location in Plano ISD near Clark High School! Close to 75 and Hoblitzelle Park! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Occupied until 10-31-19.