All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6729 Sweetwater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6729 Sweetwater Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:32 AM

6729 Sweetwater Drive

6729 Sweetwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6729 Sweetwater Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Two Story in West Plano off of Legacy!! Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Breakfast bar and Walk-in Pantry. Great Floorplan with Master down and a Bonus Room with 2 Bedrooms Up. Relax in this Tranquil backyard under the Pergola with 8 Foot board on board Privacy Cedar Fence. Garage has a workbench and extra storage. Great location in Plano ISD near Clark High School! Close to 75 and Hoblitzelle Park! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Occupied until 10-31-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 Sweetwater Drive have any available units?
6729 Sweetwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6729 Sweetwater Drive have?
Some of 6729 Sweetwater Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6729 Sweetwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Sweetwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Sweetwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6729 Sweetwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6729 Sweetwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6729 Sweetwater Drive offers parking.
Does 6729 Sweetwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 Sweetwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Sweetwater Drive have a pool?
No, 6729 Sweetwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6729 Sweetwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 6729 Sweetwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Sweetwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6729 Sweetwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District