6729 Sweetwater Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Two Story in West Plano off of Legacy!! Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Breakfast bar and Walk-in Pantry. Great Floorplan with Master down and a Bonus Room with 2 Bedrooms Up. Relax in this Tranquil backyard under the Pergola with 8 Foot board on board Privacy Cedar Fence. Garage has a workbench and extra storage. Great location in Plano ISD near Clark High School! Close to 75 and Hoblitzelle Park! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Occupied until 10-31-19.