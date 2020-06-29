All apartments in Plano
6729 Laramie Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

6729 Laramie Drive

6729 Laramie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6729 Laramie Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great Open floor plan with wood floors, brick gas log, granite counter top, breakfast bar, build-in oven, warm drawer, microwave, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in pantry. Bay window breakfast nook. All Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite has wood floor, sitting area, window seat, dual sinks, garden jet tub. Open patio, spacious yard.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

