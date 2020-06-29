6729 Laramie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Great Open floor plan with wood floors, brick gas log, granite counter top, breakfast bar, build-in oven, warm drawer, microwave, 5 burner gas cooktop, walk-in pantry. Bay window breakfast nook. All Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite has wood floor, sitting area, window seat, dual sinks, garden jet tub. Open patio, spacious yard.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.