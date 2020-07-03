All apartments in Plano
6713 Alcove Ln
6713 Alcove Ln

6713 Alcove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Alcove Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
6713 Alcove Ln Available 06/01/19 House For Lease in Plano -- 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms - Beautiful single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, master bedroom with sitting area. Electric cooktop. Open floor plan with easy access to formal dining area, family room and breakfast area. Upgraded bathrooms with granite countertops and hardwood flooring throughout. The house is within walking distance to Montessori schools, Plano ISD elementary, middle and junior high schools. The 2018 energy efficient AC can help reduce allergy with ultraviolet light that kills most mold, bacteria and germs. Air tub self-cleans by ejecting residual water and dries itself by the end of each use.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4079322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Alcove Ln have any available units?
6713 Alcove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 Alcove Ln have?
Some of 6713 Alcove Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Alcove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Alcove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Alcove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Alcove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Alcove Ln offer parking?
No, 6713 Alcove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6713 Alcove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Alcove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Alcove Ln have a pool?
No, 6713 Alcove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Alcove Ln have accessible units?
No, 6713 Alcove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Alcove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 Alcove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

