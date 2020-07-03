Amenities

6713 Alcove Ln Available 06/01/19 House For Lease in Plano -- 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms - Beautiful single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, master bedroom with sitting area. Electric cooktop. Open floor plan with easy access to formal dining area, family room and breakfast area. Upgraded bathrooms with granite countertops and hardwood flooring throughout. The house is within walking distance to Montessori schools, Plano ISD elementary, middle and junior high schools. The 2018 energy efficient AC can help reduce allergy with ultraviolet light that kills most mold, bacteria and germs. Air tub self-cleans by ejecting residual water and dries itself by the end of each use.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



