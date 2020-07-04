6705 Columbine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Stunning house overlooking the Hills of Prestonwood Golf Course. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Over-sized 3.5 car garage. Recently renovated kitchen, living room, and downstairs flooring. Great backyard for entertaining with huge outdoor fireplace and partially turfed yard. Very short drive to golf course clubhouse, 1 minute walk to neighborhood park, minutes from Willow Bend Mall, and 5 minutes from North Dallas Tollway and George Bush Tollway. Neighborhood park is great for children and only a few houses down. Absolutely amazing view from second floor balcony.



Schools on sites like Zillow are incorrect:

Elementary - Homestead

Middle - Arbor Creek

High School - Heborn