Plano, TX
6705 Columbine Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:14 AM

6705 Columbine Way

6705 Columbine Way · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Columbine Way, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning house overlooking the Hills of Prestonwood Golf Course. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Over-sized 3.5 car garage. Recently renovated kitchen, living room, and downstairs flooring. Great backyard for entertaining with huge outdoor fireplace and partially turfed yard. Very short drive to golf course clubhouse, 1 minute walk to neighborhood park, minutes from Willow Bend Mall, and 5 minutes from North Dallas Tollway and George Bush Tollway. Neighborhood park is great for children and only a few houses down. Absolutely amazing view from second floor balcony.

Schools on sites like Zillow are incorrect:
Elementary - Homestead
Middle - Arbor Creek
High School - Heborn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Columbine Way have any available units?
6705 Columbine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 Columbine Way have?
Some of 6705 Columbine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Columbine Way currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Columbine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Columbine Way pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Columbine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6705 Columbine Way offer parking?
Yes, 6705 Columbine Way offers parking.
Does 6705 Columbine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Columbine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Columbine Way have a pool?
No, 6705 Columbine Way does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Columbine Way have accessible units?
No, 6705 Columbine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Columbine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Columbine Way has units with dishwashers.

