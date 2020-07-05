All apartments in Plano
Location

6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant updated home with fresh paint & wood flooring throughout. The Kitchen & Baths have been remodeled. Enter the home to a large foyer with Brazilian hardwoods. The first floor has reclaimed oak floors. No carpet in the home. Off the Kitchen is a large, walk-in Butler's Pantry with wet bar. A private wing accessed through a 2nd staircase is perfect for guests or a mother-in-law suite. The completely updated Master Bath has two large SEPARATE closets, one with custom cabinetry and the other has a cedar closet, tons of shelving, built-ins and hanging space. The large Master bedroom has a sitting area and three sets of French doors to a Balcony overlooking the Prestonwood Country Club Hills Golf Course. There is a first floor bedroom with two Murphy beds which is currently used as 4th living area. The backyard is magnificent, with a beautiful pool, spa, outdoor living area, flagstone decking, grill, refrigerator and fireplace! This home has an abundance of storage including 5 attic entries, 3 of which are walk-in. Across the street is a neighborhood park & there are views of the Golf Course from both the front and back of the home. The garage is a tandem 3 car, with the tandem area currently used as storage with shelving. The finish out on this home is top of the line as the builder was the original homeowner and only prior owner. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive have any available units?
6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.

