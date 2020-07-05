6700 Bermuda Dunes Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Elegant updated home with fresh paint & wood flooring throughout. The Kitchen & Baths have been remodeled. Enter the home to a large foyer with Brazilian hardwoods. The first floor has reclaimed oak floors. No carpet in the home. Off the Kitchen is a large, walk-in Butler's Pantry with wet bar. A private wing accessed through a 2nd staircase is perfect for guests or a mother-in-law suite. The completely updated Master Bath has two large SEPARATE closets, one with custom cabinetry and the other has a cedar closet, tons of shelving, built-ins and hanging space. The large Master bedroom has a sitting area and three sets of French doors to a Balcony overlooking the Prestonwood Country Club Hills Golf Course. There is a first floor bedroom with two Murphy beds which is currently used as 4th living area. The backyard is magnificent, with a beautiful pool, spa, outdoor living area, flagstone decking, grill, refrigerator and fireplace! This home has an abundance of storage including 5 attic entries, 3 of which are walk-in. Across the street is a neighborhood park & there are views of the Golf Course from both the front and back of the home. The garage is a tandem 3 car, with the tandem area currently used as storage with shelving. The finish out on this home is top of the line as the builder was the original homeowner and only prior owner. A must see!