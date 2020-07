Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool dog park basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location!! Location!! Location!!Fresh new paint!! 3Bedroom,2.5 Bath town home in west Plano, PISD, Fresh paints in the bedrooms, New designer light fixtures, New fixtures in all the bathrooms, Close to Clark high school, few minutes to hwy75,121,Cinemark,PSA 2,Walmart ,Grocery ,Gas station and restaurants. Refrigerator is included.

Opposite to New Samsung Office.

Community has basket ball court, Pool and Dog park.