6628 Rutherford Road
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:43 AM

6628 Rutherford Road

6628 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6628 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous town home with community pool and full basket court, in prestigious Chase Oak Village subdivision, walking distance to shopping and restaurant yet maintaining the exclusivity, peace and quiet neighborhood. Modernized town house is full or upgrades; granite countertops in kitchen, Brand new microwave and range oven, high grade engineered wood and tiles flooring downstairs, carpet in all upstairs bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are to stay. Landlord pays HOA dues. (Tenant or tenant's agent to verify the schools, measurements and statement in the Listing.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6628 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6628 Rutherford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6628 Rutherford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6628 Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6628 Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 6628 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6628 Rutherford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Rutherford Road have a pool?
Yes, 6628 Rutherford Road has a pool.
Does 6628 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6628 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 Rutherford Road has units with dishwashers.

