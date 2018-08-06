6628 Rutherford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous town home with community pool and full basket court, in prestigious Chase Oak Village subdivision, walking distance to shopping and restaurant yet maintaining the exclusivity, peace and quiet neighborhood. Modernized town house is full or upgrades; granite countertops in kitchen, Brand new microwave and range oven, high grade engineered wood and tiles flooring downstairs, carpet in all upstairs bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are to stay. Landlord pays HOA dues. (Tenant or tenant's agent to verify the schools, measurements and statement in the Listing.)