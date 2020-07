Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate home on Prestonwood Hills Golf Course. Beautifully updated and available for sale or for lease. Lease price includes yard care, pool maintenance, and HVAC maintenance. HOA covered by homeowner. Refrigerator included. 3 wired flat screen tvs included. Pet(s) will need to be approved by homeowner. Rental insurance with pool policy required. 2+ year lease required.