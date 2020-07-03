6617 Catalpa Trail

Amenities

**We will waive the application and admin fees**



Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,699 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Living room with brick fireplace and built in shelves! Formal living area. Galley style kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Spacious rooms throughout. Big backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.