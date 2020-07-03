All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:10 PM

6617 Catalpa Trail

6617 Catalpa Trail · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6617 Catalpa Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,699 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Living room with brick fireplace and built in shelves! Formal living area. Galley style kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Spacious rooms throughout. Big backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Catalpa Trail have any available units?
6617 Catalpa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 6617 Catalpa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Catalpa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Catalpa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Catalpa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Catalpa Trail offer parking?
No, 6617 Catalpa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6617 Catalpa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Catalpa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Catalpa Trail have a pool?
No, 6617 Catalpa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Catalpa Trail have accessible units?
No, 6617 Catalpa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Catalpa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Catalpa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Catalpa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Catalpa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

