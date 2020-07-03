All apartments in Plano
6605 Federal Hall St

6605 Federal Hall St · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Federal Hall St, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained 2-story townhome on corner lot. Warm, wood floors flow from entry into Living Room & Dining area. Large windows filter natural light into Living Rm. Dining area features 19-ft ceiling with two-story windows & bay window with bench & elegant chandelier. A granite breakfast bar with pendant lighting provides additional seating for casual dining. Open Kitchen is well designed & well-equipped with Stainless steel appliances. Access the Laundry Room & 2 car rear entry garage from Kitchen. Spacious Master Suite features a covered step out balcony & ensuite Master Bathroom. Split Bedrooms share a Full Bathroom. Neighborhood amenities: community pool, dog park. Maintenance of yard provided by HOA.

Many shopping and entertainment choices within 5 miles of home - Costco, Sam’a Club, Shops at Watters Creek, Cinemark Legacy, Highpoint Park, oak point park and nature preserve, golf courses at watters creek and much more..

Pets negotiable!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Federal Hall St have any available units?
6605 Federal Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Federal Hall St have?
Some of 6605 Federal Hall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Federal Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Federal Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Federal Hall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Federal Hall St is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Federal Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Federal Hall St offers parking.
Does 6605 Federal Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Federal Hall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Federal Hall St have a pool?
Yes, 6605 Federal Hall St has a pool.
Does 6605 Federal Hall St have accessible units?
No, 6605 Federal Hall St does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Federal Hall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Federal Hall St has units with dishwashers.

