6605 Federal Hall St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained 2-story townhome on corner lot. Warm, wood floors flow from entry into Living Room & Dining area. Large windows filter natural light into Living Rm. Dining area features 19-ft ceiling with two-story windows & bay window with bench & elegant chandelier. A granite breakfast bar with pendant lighting provides additional seating for casual dining. Open Kitchen is well designed & well-equipped with Stainless steel appliances. Access the Laundry Room & 2 car rear entry garage from Kitchen. Spacious Master Suite features a covered step out balcony & ensuite Master Bathroom. Split Bedrooms share a Full Bathroom. Neighborhood amenities: community pool, dog park. Maintenance of yard provided by HOA.



Many shopping and entertainment choices within 5 miles of home - Costco, Sam’a Club, Shops at Watters Creek, Cinemark Legacy, Highpoint Park, oak point park and nature preserve, golf courses at watters creek and much more..



Pets negotiable!!