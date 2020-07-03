6601 Catalpa Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location quiet neighborhood, corner lot, large yard. Sought after Plano ISD schools. Easy walk a block to elementary school next to park, greenbelt with walk & bike trails. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths. Large living room with fireplace. All new paint, new luxury vinyl wood floors, new stove, new dishwasher,new ceiling fans every room, energy efficient sliding door. New energy efficient AC last year. Rear access 2 car garage. Bathrooms updated, Large patio off kitchen. Easy access HWY 75(2miles) and also Bush to south. Near shopping, many restaurants, library, public pool and employment areas such as State farm, Toyota. 10 Minutes Collin College Short walk to bus or drive to Dart bus or rail service