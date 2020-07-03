All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

6601 Catalpa Trail

6601 Catalpa Trail
Location

6601 Catalpa Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location quiet neighborhood, corner lot, large yard. Sought after Plano ISD schools. Easy walk a block to elementary school next to park, greenbelt with walk & bike trails. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths. Large living room with fireplace. All new paint, new luxury vinyl wood floors, new stove, new dishwasher,new ceiling fans every room, energy efficient sliding door. New energy efficient AC last year. Rear access 2 car garage. Bathrooms updated, Large patio off kitchen. Easy access HWY 75(2miles) and also Bush to south. Near shopping, many restaurants, library, public pool and employment areas such as State farm, Toyota. 10 Minutes Collin College Short walk to bus or drive to Dart bus or rail service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Catalpa Trail have any available units?
6601 Catalpa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Catalpa Trail have?
Some of 6601 Catalpa Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Catalpa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Catalpa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Catalpa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Catalpa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6601 Catalpa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Catalpa Trail offers parking.
Does 6601 Catalpa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Catalpa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Catalpa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6601 Catalpa Trail has a pool.
Does 6601 Catalpa Trail have accessible units?
No, 6601 Catalpa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Catalpa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Catalpa Trail has units with dishwashers.

