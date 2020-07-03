All apartments in Plano
6548 Federal Hall Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

6548 Federal Hall Street

6548 Federeal Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

6548 Federeal Hall Street, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
Immaculate 2 story town home features brick & stone elevation, has a PRIME location in Plano! Just minutes to Highway 75 & Watters Creek Golf Course! Like New interior! Stunning Chef's Kitchen w-white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & gorgeous granite counter tops! Fabulous Open living Room overlooks the east in Breakfast Nook! Freshly painted throughout. New wood like flooring. Upstairs Game or Living room! Spacious Master with en-suite bath has dual sinks, granite + separate shower! Nicely appointed Guest Bedroom w-a full bath! Open patio + a fenced in yard! Wonderful neighborhood amenities including jogging trails, pool, and basketball courts. Washer, Dryer and Fridge to convey! MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6548 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6548 Federal Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6548 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 6548 Federal Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6548 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 6548 Federal Hall Street offers parking.
Does 6548 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6548 Federal Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 6548 Federal Hall Street has a pool.
Does 6548 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6548 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6548 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

