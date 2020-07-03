6548 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

Immaculate 2 story town home features brick & stone elevation, has a PRIME location in Plano! Just minutes to Highway 75 & Watters Creek Golf Course! Like New interior! Stunning Chef's Kitchen w-white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & gorgeous granite counter tops! Fabulous Open living Room overlooks the east in Breakfast Nook! Freshly painted throughout. New wood like flooring. Upstairs Game or Living room! Spacious Master with en-suite bath has dual sinks, granite + separate shower! Nicely appointed Guest Bedroom w-a full bath! Open patio + a fenced in yard! Wonderful neighborhood amenities including jogging trails, pool, and basketball courts. Washer, Dryer and Fridge to convey! MOVE IN READY!