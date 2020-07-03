6541 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous traditional townhome with an open concept living area with 20 ft high ceiling, kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, desk work area, fenced backyard, walk in closets, two car garage! Located in a great community with a pool, playground, and dog park. HOA will be paid by landlord. Land lord will have the townhome professionally cleaned prior to move in.



GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to 75, conveniently located near Watters creek shops, restaurants, Chase Oaks Golf Course, gym, banks, running trails, and gas stations.