Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:09 AM

6541 Federal Hall Street

6541 Federal Hall St · No Longer Available
Location

6541 Federal Hall St, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous traditional townhome with an open concept living area with 20 ft high ceiling, kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, desk work area, fenced backyard, walk in closets, two car garage! Located in a great community with a pool, playground, and dog park. HOA will be paid by landlord. Land lord will have the townhome professionally cleaned prior to move in.

GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to 75, conveniently located near Watters creek shops, restaurants, Chase Oaks Golf Course, gym, banks, running trails, and gas stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6541 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6541 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6541 Federal Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6541 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6541 Federal Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6541 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 6541 Federal Hall Street offers parking.
Does 6541 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6541 Federal Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 6541 Federal Hall Street has a pool.
Does 6541 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6541 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6541 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

