Plano, TX
6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive

6509 Village Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Village Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OVER $50,000 IN UPDATES, New Roof in 2016! Captivating drive-up appeal with brick and stone elevation, professional landscaping! Features hardwood flooring & custom fixtures. Chef's kitchen features granite island, stainless steel appliances, 5 gas burner, custom pendant lighting, deep under mount granite sink, updated cabinetry, wine refrigerator & butler’s pantry! The breakfast nook with bay windows and breakfast bar opens to the Texas-sized family room which is highlighted beautifully by built-ins, a stone surround gas fireplace & designer paint. Updated master bath with granite counters, updated fixtures & hardware, a seamless glass shower & large walk-in closet.Patio with arbor and built-in grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
No, 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.

