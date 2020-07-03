6509 VILLAGE SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

OVER $50,000 IN UPDATES, New Roof in 2016! Captivating drive-up appeal with brick and stone elevation, professional landscaping! Features hardwood flooring & custom fixtures. Chef's kitchen features granite island, stainless steel appliances, 5 gas burner, custom pendant lighting, deep under mount granite sink, updated cabinetry, wine refrigerator & butler’s pantry! The breakfast nook with bay windows and breakfast bar opens to the Texas-sized family room which is highlighted beautifully by built-ins, a stone surround gas fireplace & designer paint. Updated master bath with granite counters, updated fixtures & hardware, a seamless glass shower & large walk-in closet.Patio with arbor and built-in grill.