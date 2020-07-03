All apartments in Plano
6504 Federal Hall Street

6504 Federal Hall St · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

6504 Federal Hall St, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and private end until town-home is located in Plano! Stunning exterior with a front two car garage and a brick and stone elevation. Hardwood floors, neutral paint, high ceilings, guest bath + an open floor plan! Wonderful Kitchen offers a wrap around breakfast bar, granite, maple cabinetry, decorative back-splash plus stainless steel appliances! Eat in Breakfast Nook + a spacious living room! Upstairs Master with en-suite bath showcases tile floors, separate shower, granite + dual sinks. Two additional guest bedrooms! Great sized backyard is enclosed by a wooden fence and features an open patio to enjoy! Greenbelt views and no homes behind you! Private location and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6504 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6504 Federal Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Federal Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6504 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Federal Hall Street offers parking.
Does 6504 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Federal Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
No, 6504 Federal Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6504 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

