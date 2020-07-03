6504 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and private end until town-home is located in Plano! Stunning exterior with a front two car garage and a brick and stone elevation. Hardwood floors, neutral paint, high ceilings, guest bath + an open floor plan! Wonderful Kitchen offers a wrap around breakfast bar, granite, maple cabinetry, decorative back-splash plus stainless steel appliances! Eat in Breakfast Nook + a spacious living room! Upstairs Master with en-suite bath showcases tile floors, separate shower, granite + dual sinks. Two additional guest bedrooms! Great sized backyard is enclosed by a wooden fence and features an open patio to enjoy! Greenbelt views and no homes behind you! Private location and move in ready!