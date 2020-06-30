All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:11 AM

648 Forest Bend Drive

648 Forest Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

648 Forest Bend Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
Minutes away Chase Oak Golf course. Fabulous contemporary 2 story home with NO carpet, custom landscaping & flagstone walkways. Bright kitchen with island, lots of cabinet space, granite counters & breakfast area with bay window, spacious living room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, master down with access to back patio & GORGEOUS master bath with his & her vanities, granite counters, seamless double shower & large walk-in closet! Game room upstairs with wet bar. Backyard with fire pit, garden beds & storage shed. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Forest Bend Drive have any available units?
648 Forest Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 Forest Bend Drive have?
Some of 648 Forest Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Forest Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Forest Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Forest Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 648 Forest Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 648 Forest Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 648 Forest Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 648 Forest Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Forest Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Forest Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 648 Forest Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 Forest Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Forest Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Forest Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Forest Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

