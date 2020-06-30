648 Forest Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit game room

Minutes away Chase Oak Golf course. Fabulous contemporary 2 story home with NO carpet, custom landscaping & flagstone walkways. Bright kitchen with island, lots of cabinet space, granite counters & breakfast area with bay window, spacious living room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, master down with access to back patio & GORGEOUS master bath with his & her vanities, granite counters, seamless double shower & large walk-in closet! Game room upstairs with wet bar. Backyard with fire pit, garden beds & storage shed. Must see!