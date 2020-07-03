6412 Hermosa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction townhome located in small quiet subdivision. Fantastic location close to major roads and shopping. Beautifully finished out with a modern flair. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows providing natural light. SS appliances including refrigerator and gas cooktop. Stunning island kitchen overlooks spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Large master suite with grand bath and walk-in closet. Two additional nice size bedrooms and bath up. Full size utility room up for easy access to bedrooms. Two car garage. Covered patio and cozy backyard. Short term lease considered. Call for details. No Pets.