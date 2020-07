Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nicely updated and immaculate home in the heart of Plano. Fresh paint and newer carpet. Updated baths with easy step in shower in the master. Cozy wood-burning fireplace. Quiet cul-de-sac location with large landscaped yard. Two patios perfect for entertaining. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Easy access to 75. Close to restaurants and retail.