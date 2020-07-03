All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:57 PM

6325 Hermosa Drive

6325 Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Hermosa Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2017 Megatel townhouse in W Plano! Perfect for entertaining. All public areas down: open layout, tall ceiling, half bath. Upstairs feature split layout with master suite towards back, loft and laundry in middle, and 2 secondary bedrooms with shared hall bath up front. All wood and tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET. Perfect for allergies. Covered back patio with open metal fence, perfect for winding down in the evenings and overlooking community greenbelt. HOA takes care of sprinklers and front yard. Tenant takes care of backyard. Fridge, washer, dryer included in rent. Quick access to DNT, PGBT, and 121. Minutes from Shops of Legacy and Legacy West. Tenant('s agent) to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Hermosa Drive have any available units?
6325 Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6325 Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 6325 Hermosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6325 Hermosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6325 Hermosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Hermosa Drive offers parking.
Does 6325 Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6325 Hermosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Hermosa Drive have a pool?
No, 6325 Hermosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6325 Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 Hermosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

