6325 Hermosa Drive

2017 Megatel townhouse in W Plano! Perfect for entertaining. All public areas down: open layout, tall ceiling, half bath. Upstairs feature split layout with master suite towards back, loft and laundry in middle, and 2 secondary bedrooms with shared hall bath up front. All wood and tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET. Perfect for allergies. Covered back patio with open metal fence, perfect for winding down in the evenings and overlooking community greenbelt. HOA takes care of sprinklers and front yard. Tenant takes care of backyard. Fridge, washer, dryer included in rent. Quick access to DNT, PGBT, and 121. Minutes from Shops of Legacy and Legacy West. Tenant('s agent) to verify all info.