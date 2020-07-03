6316 Palomino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning, large family home with breathtaking upgrades! Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with matching backsplash, custom white cabinetry, double ovens, warming drawer, SS appliances, refrigerator included, island with breakfast bar, and decorative lighting. Home is painted a warm neutral color and has gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout. Double crown molding throughout the main level draws your attention up to the transition wall, creating an open feeling. Beautiful wainscoting in the dining room just off the kitchen. The first floor master is a personal retreat with dual vanities, sep tub and shower, walk in closet. Second floor boast a home theater, 3 split BR, 3 full baths and one half bath.