6316 Palomino Drive

6316 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6316 Palomino Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning, large family home with breathtaking upgrades! Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with matching backsplash, custom white cabinetry, double ovens, warming drawer, SS appliances, refrigerator included, island with breakfast bar, and decorative lighting. Home is painted a warm neutral color and has gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout. Double crown molding throughout the main level draws your attention up to the transition wall, creating an open feeling. Beautiful wainscoting in the dining room just off the kitchen. The first floor master is a personal retreat with dual vanities, sep tub and shower, walk in closet. Second floor boast a home theater, 3 split BR, 3 full baths and one half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Palomino Drive have any available units?
6316 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 6316 Palomino Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6316 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 6316 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 6316 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 6316 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Palomino Drive has units with dishwashers.

