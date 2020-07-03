Rent Calculator
6313 Burbank Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6313 Burbank Way
6313 Burbank Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6313 Burbank Way, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6313 Burbank Way have any available units?
6313 Burbank Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6313 Burbank Way have?
Some of 6313 Burbank Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6313 Burbank Way currently offering any rent specials?
6313 Burbank Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 Burbank Way pet-friendly?
No, 6313 Burbank Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6313 Burbank Way offer parking?
Yes, 6313 Burbank Way offers parking.
Does 6313 Burbank Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6313 Burbank Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 Burbank Way have a pool?
No, 6313 Burbank Way does not have a pool.
Does 6313 Burbank Way have accessible units?
No, 6313 Burbank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 Burbank Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6313 Burbank Way has units with dishwashers.
