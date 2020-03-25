6309 Park Meadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Beautiful corner lot located in highly desired West Plano. This quaint, meticulously maintained home will impress! Spacious split formals. Kitchen includes granite countertops, island and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to family room which features built-in cabinets and a fireplace. Master Bedroom down, with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Hand scraped floors throughout first floor. 2 Bedrooms, full bath and media or game room up. Cedar pergola covers open patio. Walking distance to schools, parks, food and shopping!