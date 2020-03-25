All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6309 Park Meadow Lane

6309 Park Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Park Meadow Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful corner lot located in highly desired West Plano. This quaint, meticulously maintained home will impress! Spacious split formals. Kitchen includes granite countertops, island and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to family room which features built-in cabinets and a fireplace. Master Bedroom down, with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Hand scraped floors throughout first floor. 2 Bedrooms, full bath and media or game room up. Cedar pergola covers open patio. Walking distance to schools, parks, food and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Park Meadow Lane have any available units?
6309 Park Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Park Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6309 Park Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Park Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Park Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Park Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6309 Park Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6309 Park Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 6309 Park Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6309 Park Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Park Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Park Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6309 Park Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Park Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6309 Park Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Park Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Park Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

