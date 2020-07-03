All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 31 2019

6208 Bronze Leaf Drive

6208 Bronze Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Bronze Leaf Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!** Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,787 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive have any available units?
6208 Bronze Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive have?
Some of 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Bronze Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Bronze Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

