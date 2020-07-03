All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6205 Texana Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6205 Texana Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

6205 Texana Way

6205 Texana Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6205 Texana Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Available July 5th* Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in the Oak Point Estates community. Features include open floor plan with hard wood flooring downstairs. Kitchen has breakfast bar with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs enjoy the large master suite and master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities, decorative lighting, and large walk in closet. The utility closet is conveniently located upstairs with cabinet space for added storage and organization. Washer and dryer also included! Community features include pool, greenbelt, jogging and bike paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Texana Way have any available units?
6205 Texana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Texana Way have?
Some of 6205 Texana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Texana Way currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Texana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Texana Way pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Texana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6205 Texana Way offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Texana Way offers parking.
Does 6205 Texana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 Texana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Texana Way have a pool?
Yes, 6205 Texana Way has a pool.
Does 6205 Texana Way have accessible units?
No, 6205 Texana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Texana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Texana Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District