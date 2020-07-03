6205 Texana Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Available July 5th* Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in the Oak Point Estates community. Features include open floor plan with hard wood flooring downstairs. Kitchen has breakfast bar with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs enjoy the large master suite and master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities, decorative lighting, and large walk in closet. The utility closet is conveniently located upstairs with cabinet space for added storage and organization. Washer and dryer also included! Community features include pool, greenbelt, jogging and bike paths.