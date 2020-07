Amenities

Amazing house located in Plano ISD. The house has two floors with 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths and a half bath, large living areas located one in each floor and a big upgraded open type kitchen, 2 dining areas, office room gives a good working environment and a media room. Pleasant backyard equipped with nice sitting and a cooking area with secured fencing. The area around the house is quiet and comfortable.