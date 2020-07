6117 PARK MEADOW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

GREAT FLOOR PLAN*GORGEOUS, WELL MAINTAINED WITH WOOD FLOORS IN MOST ROOMS (CARPET IN BEDROOM #3). BRIGHT & OPEN CONCEPT. LARGE CENTER FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & BUILT-IN CABINETS. STUDY OFF ENTRY. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM OR FLEX ROOM. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE THEIR OWN BATHROOM. OPEN KITCHEN WITH SS GE APPLIANCES INCL REFRIGERATOR, GRANITE COUNTERS & ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS. PRIVATE MASTER BR IN REAR WITH VAULTED CEILING & CEIL FAN. WONDERFUL MASTER BATHROOM WITH HI-LO VANITIES, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER+LARGE WIC. BEDROOM#3 (OR MEDIA ROOM) UP WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM & WIC . WIFI ECOBEE T-STATS, TANKLESS WATER HEATER. EAST FACING PAVESTONE PATIO WITH GRASSY YARD. UPDATED HVAC. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO DNT.