All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6104 Birkdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6104 Birkdale Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:20 PM

6104 Birkdale Drive

6104 Birkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6104 Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous home on quiet cul de sac in the heart of West Plano. Completely updated, top to bottom. Soaring ceiling in main living area, crown moldings, hardwood flooring downstairs, travertine flooring in kitchen, SS appliances, double oven, two-sided fireplace connects two living areas (one open to kitchen), double staircase leads to gameroom and four large bedrooms up, master down, spa shower in master, all ancillary bathrooms updated, beautiful pool with flagstone coping and water feature. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Birkdale Drive have any available units?
6104 Birkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 Birkdale Drive have?
Some of 6104 Birkdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Birkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Birkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Birkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6104 Birkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6104 Birkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Birkdale Drive offers parking.
Does 6104 Birkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 Birkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Birkdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6104 Birkdale Drive has a pool.
Does 6104 Birkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6104 Birkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Birkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Birkdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District