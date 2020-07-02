6104 Birkdale Drive

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous home on quiet cul de sac in the heart of West Plano. Completely updated, top to bottom. Soaring ceiling in main living area, crown moldings, hardwood flooring downstairs, travertine flooring in kitchen, SS appliances, double oven, two-sided fireplace connects two living areas (one open to kitchen), double staircase leads to gameroom and four large bedrooms up, master down, spa shower in master, all ancillary bathrooms updated, beautiful pool with flagstone coping and water feature. Don't miss this one!