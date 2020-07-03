All apartments in Plano
6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024
6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024

6100 Ohio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Ohio Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Plano 1/1 $1135 w/Fitness center - Property Id: 50599

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

East Plano unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas,
W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50599
Property Id 50599

(RLNE5718536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 have any available units?
6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 have?
Some of 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 is pet friendly.
Does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 offer parking?
Yes, 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 offers parking.
Does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 have a pool?
Yes, 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 has a pool.
Does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 have accessible units?
No, 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75024 has units with dishwashers.

