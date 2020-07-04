All apartments in Plano
6029 Hagerman Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

6029 Hagerman Drive

6029 Hagerman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Hagerman Drive, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS. UPGRADE GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LAMINATE IN LIVING ROOMS, DINING ROOM, GAME ROOM. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME. TWO INCH BLINDS. HOME IS READY FOR MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Hagerman Drive have any available units?
6029 Hagerman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 Hagerman Drive have?
Some of 6029 Hagerman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 Hagerman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Hagerman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Hagerman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Hagerman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6029 Hagerman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Hagerman Drive offers parking.
Does 6029 Hagerman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Hagerman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Hagerman Drive have a pool?
No, 6029 Hagerman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Hagerman Drive have accessible units?
No, 6029 Hagerman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Hagerman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 Hagerman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
