5924 Mulvane Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:15 AM

5924 Mulvane Drive

5924 Mulvane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Mulvane Drive, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate one story home in wonderful Fairfield of Plano subdivision. Lovely interior with arched doorways, moldings, and neutral colors. Island kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, and breakfast bar. Kitchen with gas cooktop is open to family room with fireplace and wall of windows. Oversized master with bay window & seating area. Master bath with tiled floor. Refrigerator included. Tenant to bring washer and dryer (hookups available). Put address of home into YouTube to view walk-through of beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Mulvane Drive have any available units?
5924 Mulvane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Mulvane Drive have?
Some of 5924 Mulvane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Mulvane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Mulvane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Mulvane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Mulvane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5924 Mulvane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Mulvane Drive offers parking.
Does 5924 Mulvane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 Mulvane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Mulvane Drive have a pool?
No, 5924 Mulvane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Mulvane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5924 Mulvane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Mulvane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Mulvane Drive has units with dishwashers.

