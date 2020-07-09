5924 Mulvane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate one story home in wonderful Fairfield of Plano subdivision. Lovely interior with arched doorways, moldings, and neutral colors. Island kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, and breakfast bar. Kitchen with gas cooktop is open to family room with fireplace and wall of windows. Oversized master with bay window & seating area. Master bath with tiled floor. Refrigerator included. Tenant to bring washer and dryer (hookups available). Put address of home into YouTube to view walk-through of beautiful home.