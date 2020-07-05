All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5912 Broadmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5912 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:04 PM

5912 Broadmoor Drive

5912 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5912 Broadmoor Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
FANTASTIC LOCATION!! MINUTES TO DNT, 121, PGBT, LEGACY WEST SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS AND STONEBRIAR MALL. Exquisite 2 story home on tree lined street in W. Plano, featuring 4 beds, 3 full bathrooms, half bathroom, 2 car garage. Large master bedroom suite is downstairs with large walk in closet and a lovely master bathroom. 3 living areas in this home allow plenty of room for everyone. The inground swimming pool in the backyard provides heat relief during our summer months and has recent tile. Wood flooring, paint, and many other updates in this home. Landlord will provide pool and lawn service. Fridge stays with lease. 1 pet allowed under 20lbs, no aggressive breeds, updated shots reqd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
5912 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 5912 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Broadmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 5912 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Broadmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Broadmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 5912 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District