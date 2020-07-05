5912 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

FANTASTIC LOCATION!! MINUTES TO DNT, 121, PGBT, LEGACY WEST SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS AND STONEBRIAR MALL. Exquisite 2 story home on tree lined street in W. Plano, featuring 4 beds, 3 full bathrooms, half bathroom, 2 car garage. Large master bedroom suite is downstairs with large walk in closet and a lovely master bathroom. 3 living areas in this home allow plenty of room for everyone. The inground swimming pool in the backyard provides heat relief during our summer months and has recent tile. Wood flooring, paint, and many other updates in this home. Landlord will provide pool and lawn service. Fridge stays with lease. 1 pet allowed under 20lbs, no aggressive breeds, updated shots reqd.