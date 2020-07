Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Desirable home with 4beds, 3.1 baths, plus a Study with full wall of built in shelves. 2 formal livings with see through fireplace. Large open kitchen with Island, walk-in pantry, gas cook top, SS appliances, open to the living area. Huge master bedroom with sitting area overlooks to backyard. Other bedrooms and game room upstairs. Nice size yard with board on board fence. A MUST SEE