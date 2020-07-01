All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5757 Knox Drive

5757 Knox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Knox Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
An absolute knock out in Legacy Town Center. Uptown living in the comfort & security of Plano! Gorgeous Hovnanian with upgrades hard to match. 8ft doors, extensive crown moldings, true hand scrapped hardwood floors, media room, custom made window coverings & trim, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops & gas cooktop, master retreat with sitting area, 2 balconies.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Knox Drive have any available units?
5757 Knox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 Knox Drive have?
Some of 5757 Knox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Knox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Knox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Knox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 Knox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5757 Knox Drive offer parking?
No, 5757 Knox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5757 Knox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Knox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Knox Drive have a pool?
No, 5757 Knox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Knox Drive have accessible units?
No, 5757 Knox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Knox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Knox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

