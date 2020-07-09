5712 Robbie Rd

Amenities
Urban living at its best! Quality & luxury in this Elegant Townhouse in the heart of Shops at Legacy! full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!
Stunning open kitchen design-gas cooktop, huge granite island, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1684sq. of living space, a cozy fireplace, full of elegant finishes, and comfort.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
