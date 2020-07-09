All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5712 Robbie Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5712 Robbie Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:07 PM

5712 Robbie Rd

5712 Robbie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5712 Robbie Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Urban living at its best! Quality & luxury in this Elegant Townhouse in the heart of Shops at Legacy! full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!

Stunning open kitchen design-gas cooktop, huge granite island, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1684sq. of living space, a cozy fireplace, full of elegant finishes, and comfort.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5760223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Robbie Rd have any available units?
5712 Robbie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Robbie Rd have?
Some of 5712 Robbie Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Robbie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Robbie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Robbie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Robbie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Robbie Rd offer parking?
No, 5712 Robbie Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Robbie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Robbie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Robbie Rd have a pool?
No, 5712 Robbie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Robbie Rd have accessible units?
No, 5712 Robbie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Robbie Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Robbie Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District