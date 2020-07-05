5652 Gleneagles Drive

Amenities
GOLF COURSE LOT in GATED COMMUNITY on the 8th Fairway! Attractive open concept floorplan with tons of upgrades including plantation shutters, Hardwood & Travertine floors, Granite counter tops, custom cabinetry & more. Handsome study with courtyard, Media room, Bonus room. Master has great views with custom closet. 3 bedrooms up. Balcony off of back bedroom. Enjoy views of the pond & golf course while relaxing on your stone patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Close to Shops, restaurants, Mullenbeck REC center.