5652 Gleneagles Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

GOLF COURSE LOT in GATED COMMUNITY on the 8th Fairway! Attractive open concept floorplan with tons of upgrades including plantation shutters, Hardwood & Travertine floors, Granite counter tops, custom cabinetry & more. Handsome study with courtyard, Media room, Bonus room. Master has great views with custom closet. 3 bedrooms up. Balcony off of back bedroom. Enjoy views of the pond & golf course while relaxing on your stone patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Close to Shops, restaurants, Mullenbeck REC center.