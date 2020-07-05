All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 21 2019

5652 Gleneagles Drive

5652 Gleneagles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5652 Gleneagles Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
GOLF COURSE LOT in GATED COMMUNITY on the 8th Fairway! Attractive open concept floorplan with tons of upgrades including plantation shutters, Hardwood & Travertine floors, Granite counter tops, custom cabinetry & more. Handsome study with courtyard, Media room, Bonus room. Master has great views with custom closet. 3 bedrooms up. Balcony off of back bedroom. Enjoy views of the pond & golf course while relaxing on your stone patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Close to Shops, restaurants, Mullenbeck REC center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 Gleneagles Drive have any available units?
5652 Gleneagles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 Gleneagles Drive have?
Some of 5652 Gleneagles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 Gleneagles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5652 Gleneagles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 Gleneagles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5652 Gleneagles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5652 Gleneagles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5652 Gleneagles Drive offers parking.
Does 5652 Gleneagles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 Gleneagles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 Gleneagles Drive have a pool?
No, 5652 Gleneagles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5652 Gleneagles Drive have accessible units?
No, 5652 Gleneagles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 Gleneagles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5652 Gleneagles Drive has units with dishwashers.

