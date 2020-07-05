All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:17 AM

5637 Gleneagles Drive

5637 Gleneagles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5637 Gleneagles Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous, light and bright one and a half story custom home in Gated community along the GLEN EAGLES GOLF COURSE! Hardwood floors in much of the downstairs. Two guest brs both have their own private bath. Beautiful master suite and master bath. Kitchen with built-in fridge, gas cooktop, granite and stainless appl open to large family room. Upstairs game or media room. Nice grass area on side and around back. Media room can remain furnished with TV, media chairs and bar or those items can be removed if tenant would prefer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 Gleneagles Drive have any available units?
5637 Gleneagles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5637 Gleneagles Drive have?
Some of 5637 Gleneagles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 Gleneagles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5637 Gleneagles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 Gleneagles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5637 Gleneagles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5637 Gleneagles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5637 Gleneagles Drive offers parking.
Does 5637 Gleneagles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 Gleneagles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 Gleneagles Drive have a pool?
No, 5637 Gleneagles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5637 Gleneagles Drive have accessible units?
No, 5637 Gleneagles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 Gleneagles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5637 Gleneagles Drive has units with dishwashers.

