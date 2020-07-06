All apartments in Plano
5605 Tribune Way
5605 Tribune Way

5605 Tribune Way · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Tribune Way, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Summer Special Lease Discount! Beautiful home in sought after Woodlands of Plano & Schell Elementary! The home boasts 2 spacious living areas downstairs w large game room up. Beautiful, FULLY UPGRADED home w granite countertops in kitchen and master bath. A covered Tile Patio. 5th bedroom used as media room and wired for it. Walking distance from Breckinridge Park. Built in shelving in living Room. 8ft wood Privacy Fence. New paint, Jack and Jill bath upstairs, Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring throughout. Garage looks like a 2 car, but it is a 3 car or use as a workshop area. Epoxy on garage floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Tribune Way have any available units?
5605 Tribune Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Tribune Way have?
Some of 5605 Tribune Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Tribune Way currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Tribune Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Tribune Way pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Tribune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5605 Tribune Way offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Tribune Way offers parking.
Does 5605 Tribune Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Tribune Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Tribune Way have a pool?
No, 5605 Tribune Way does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Tribune Way have accessible units?
No, 5605 Tribune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Tribune Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Tribune Way has units with dishwashers.

