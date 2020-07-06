5605 Tribune Way

Amenities

Summer Special Lease Discount! Beautiful home in sought after Woodlands of Plano & Schell Elementary! The home boasts 2 spacious living areas downstairs w large game room up. Beautiful, FULLY UPGRADED home w granite countertops in kitchen and master bath. A covered Tile Patio. 5th bedroom used as media room and wired for it. Walking distance from Breckinridge Park. Built in shelving in living Room. 8ft wood Privacy Fence. New paint, Jack and Jill bath upstairs, Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring throughout. Garage looks like a 2 car, but it is a 3 car or use as a workshop area. Epoxy on garage floors.