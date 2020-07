Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Owner financing available with minimum of 10% down if needed. Also available for rent $2600, Stunning, light & bright 1 story home Beautifully remodeled with paint, granite counter tops with tile backsplash, custom bath, custom crown molding, ceiling fans. Must see to appreciate the upgrades!!! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with a large formal Living and dining area. Great location.