Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

517 Division St. Available 07/22/19 Immaculate 3 bed, 2.5 bath Condo in Plano ISD! - Immaculate 3 bed, 2.5 bath Condo in Plano ISD! Construction recently completed in 2019 and property never lived in. This 2 story home features lots of natural light, open layout, high ceilings, spacious kitchen, and a huge living room. The unit includes SS appliances, refrigerator, blinds, washer & dryer and attached garage. Large master with oversized walk-in closet and split vanities, large shower and an amazing balcony. Greenbelt area steps from the front door. Just walk across the bridge to restaurants and shops! Easy access to major highways. Must See!



(RLNE4979336)