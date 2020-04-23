All apartments in Plano
517 Division St.
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

517 Division St.

517 Division St · No Longer Available
Location

517 Division St, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
517 Division St. Available 07/22/19 Immaculate 3 bed, 2.5 bath Condo in Plano ISD! - Immaculate 3 bed, 2.5 bath Condo in Plano ISD! Construction recently completed in 2019 and property never lived in. This 2 story home features lots of natural light, open layout, high ceilings, spacious kitchen, and a huge living room. The unit includes SS appliances, refrigerator, blinds, washer & dryer and attached garage. Large master with oversized walk-in closet and split vanities, large shower and an amazing balcony. Greenbelt area steps from the front door. Just walk across the bridge to restaurants and shops! Easy access to major highways. Must See!

(RLNE4979336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Division St. have any available units?
517 Division St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Division St. have?
Some of 517 Division St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Division St. currently offering any rent specials?
517 Division St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Division St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Division St. is pet friendly.
Does 517 Division St. offer parking?
Yes, 517 Division St. offers parking.
Does 517 Division St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Division St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Division St. have a pool?
No, 517 Division St. does not have a pool.
Does 517 Division St. have accessible units?
No, 517 Division St. does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Division St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Division St. does not have units with dishwashers.

