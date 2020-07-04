All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4917 Mulholland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4917 Mulholland Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:26 AM

4917 Mulholland Drive

4917 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4917 Mulholland Drive, Plano, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ELEGANT AND STATELY EXECUTIVE HOME in the telecom corridor of North Plano. Barely lived in Grand Home with sweeping spiral staircase and expansive living room with 2-story windows open to loft above. Beautiful wood floors throughout, including master bedroom, with carpet in secondary bedrooms, only. Open concept kitchen and living room allows for interactive entertaining. HUGE island with second sink for vegetable prep. Gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features coffered ceilings and window seat overlooking backyard. Master bath has freestanding tub, dual vanities and large glass-enclosed separate shower. Downstairs study is light and bright. Excellent floorplan for large family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Mulholland Drive have any available units?
4917 Mulholland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Mulholland Drive have?
Some of 4917 Mulholland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Mulholland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Mulholland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Mulholland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Mulholland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4917 Mulholland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Mulholland Drive offers parking.
Does 4917 Mulholland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Mulholland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Mulholland Drive have a pool?
No, 4917 Mulholland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Mulholland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4917 Mulholland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Mulholland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Mulholland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District