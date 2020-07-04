4917 Mulholland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ELEGANT AND STATELY EXECUTIVE HOME in the telecom corridor of North Plano. Barely lived in Grand Home with sweeping spiral staircase and expansive living room with 2-story windows open to loft above. Beautiful wood floors throughout, including master bedroom, with carpet in secondary bedrooms, only. Open concept kitchen and living room allows for interactive entertaining. HUGE island with second sink for vegetable prep. Gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features coffered ceilings and window seat overlooking backyard. Master bath has freestanding tub, dual vanities and large glass-enclosed separate shower. Downstairs study is light and bright. Excellent floorplan for large family.