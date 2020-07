Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

TWO STORY BEAUTY LOCATED IN WEST PLANO HAS IT ALL. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING WITH GRANITE WET BAR. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH WBFP. OPEN KITCHEN WITH UNIQUE WORK AREA. THE MASTER IS DOWN WITH A LARGE CLOSET SPACE. TWO BEDROOMS UP. THE FENCED BACK YARD HAS A DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER ENJOYMENT. TERRIFIC LOCATION!! CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS, MALLS, RESTAURANTS, FREEWAYS, THEATER AND SHOPS OF LEGACY.