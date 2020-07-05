4801 Holly Berry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Desirable Preston View Subdivision one story, four bedrooms, and solid surface flooring throughout. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Neutral paint colors. Updated fixtures, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Freshly painted private master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Combo formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace opens into kitchen and nook area. Great counter space and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool available for tenants use. Will consider short term lease for $2650 per month. Pets on a case by case basis. Non-smoking. Full lawn maintenance provided. Managed property. Application package in Transaction Desk.