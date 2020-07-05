All apartments in Plano
4801 Holly Berry Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM

4801 Holly Berry Drive

4801 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Hollyberry Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Preston View Subdivision one story, four bedrooms, and solid surface flooring throughout. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Neutral paint colors. Updated fixtures, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Freshly painted private master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Combo formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace opens into kitchen and nook area. Great counter space and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool available for tenants use. Will consider short term lease for $2650 per month. Pets on a case by case basis. Non-smoking. Full lawn maintenance provided. Managed property. Application package in Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Holly Berry Drive have any available units?
4801 Holly Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Holly Berry Drive have?
Some of 4801 Holly Berry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Holly Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Holly Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Holly Berry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Holly Berry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Holly Berry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Holly Berry Drive offers parking.
Does 4801 Holly Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Holly Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Holly Berry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4801 Holly Berry Drive has a pool.
Does 4801 Holly Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 Holly Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Holly Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Holly Berry Drive has units with dishwashers.

