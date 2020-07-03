4779 Bridgewater Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Immaculate 2-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 living areas near EPIC in East Plano. This exquisite townhome features a large open living concept with high ceilings. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances and gas range. Downstairs you will find a half bath plus a guest bedroom with an en-suite bath. The spare area upstairs can be used as a second living, office or game room. The huge master suite has a large walk-in closet & the bath features his-her vanities, garden tub & a shower with a seat! Live in this beautiful Plano community with great schools, near shopping and entertainment!