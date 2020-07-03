Experience Luxury Living! This beautiful Townhome in Parkway Heights is a must see! It is professionally designed by CB Jeni with multiple updates throughout the home. Granite counters in Kitchen and quartz in the bathrooms. The kitchen has SS appliances and 42 inch cabinets with soft close drawers. The Washer and Dryer stays.The HOA takes care of full yard maintenance. You don't want to miss this one! Apply online today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4720 Bridgewater Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 4720 Bridgewater Street have?
Some of 4720 Bridgewater Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Bridgewater Street currently offering any rent specials?
