4720 Bridgewater Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:59 PM

4720 Bridgewater Street

4720 Bridgewater Street · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Bridgewater Street, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience Luxury Living! This beautiful Townhome in Parkway Heights is a must see! It is professionally designed by CB Jeni with multiple updates throughout the home. Granite counters in Kitchen and quartz in the bathrooms. The kitchen has SS appliances and 42 inch cabinets with soft close drawers. The Washer and Dryer stays.The HOA takes care of full yard maintenance. You don't want to miss this one! Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Bridgewater Street have any available units?
4720 Bridgewater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Bridgewater Street have?
Some of 4720 Bridgewater Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Bridgewater Street currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Bridgewater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Bridgewater Street pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Bridgewater Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4720 Bridgewater Street offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Bridgewater Street offers parking.
Does 4720 Bridgewater Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Bridgewater Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Bridgewater Street have a pool?
No, 4720 Bridgewater Street does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Bridgewater Street have accessible units?
No, 4720 Bridgewater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Bridgewater Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Bridgewater Street has units with dishwashers.

