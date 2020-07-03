4720 Bridgewater Street

Amenities

Experience Luxury Living! This beautiful Townhome in Parkway Heights is a must see! It is professionally designed by CB Jeni with multiple updates throughout the home. Granite counters in Kitchen and quartz in the bathrooms. The kitchen has SS appliances and 42 inch cabinets with soft close drawers. The Washer and Dryer stays.The HOA takes care of full yard maintenance. You don't want to miss this one! Apply online today!