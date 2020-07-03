Rent Calculator
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:41 AM
4720 Bridgewater St
4720 Bridgewater St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4720 Bridgewater St, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4132214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4720 Bridgewater St have any available units?
4720 Bridgewater St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 4720 Bridgewater St currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Bridgewater St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Bridgewater St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Bridgewater St is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Bridgewater St offer parking?
No, 4720 Bridgewater St does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Bridgewater St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Bridgewater St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Bridgewater St have a pool?
No, 4720 Bridgewater St does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Bridgewater St have accessible units?
No, 4720 Bridgewater St does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Bridgewater St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Bridgewater St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Bridgewater St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Bridgewater St does not have units with air conditioning.
